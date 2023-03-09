Whether you live in our community or you are wintering here, chances are, you’ve gone across the border into Mexico.
Maybe it’s to pick up prescription medications, or for glasses or dental work. Maybe it’s just to sip margaritas and soak up the sunshine.
Whatever the reason, Mexico is a popular destination.
But it’s not without risks.
This week, four Americans were kidnapped in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, a border town located across from Brownsville, Texas.
Gunmen opened fire on their white minivan, and kidnapped one woman and three men. Two of the men were killed, while the other man and the woman survived. The four were in Matamoros so the woman could have a cosmetic surgical procedure, ABC News reported.
Authorities say they were likely the victims of mistaken identity, and no demands for ransom were made.
It’s a terrible situation, and living in a border community, one has to question just how safe it is to travel to Mexico right now.
According to the U.S. State Department, “Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico.”
Several Mexican states are currently listed as Do Not Travel – Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Zacatecas and Tamaulipas – where the Americans were kidnapped.
The next highest warning is “Reconsider Travel To” – and that list includes both Baja California, home to Los Algodones; and Sonora, home to San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. Both are included on this list due to crime and kidnapping, the State Department notes.
“Transnational criminal organizations compete in the border area to establish narco-trafficking and human smuggling routes. Violent crime and gang activity are common,” the State Department notes on Baja California.
For Sonora, the agency notes it is “a key location used by the international drug trade and human trafficking networks.”
For both Sonora and Baja California, the State Department reports, “Violent crime is widespread. U.S. citizens and LPRs (lawful permanent residents) have been victims of kidnappings.”
It’s a lot to consider, especially if one just wants to walk across the border and get some dental work done. But it’s incredibly important to be aware and to be informed before going into Mexico.
The State Department recommends that if you are heading into Mexico, do not travel between cities after dark, do not hail taxis on the street, and instead, rely on dispatched vehicles, like Uber, and regulated taxi stands.
Pierre de Hail, an expert on Mexico travel interviewed by the New York Times, suggested buying travel insurance in case of a medical emergency or theft. He also recommended keeping a low profile to avoid attracting attention, and do not travel alone. Don’t wear expensive jewelry or watches, avoid dark or deserted places, and don’t leave your drinks unattended.
De Hail also recommended making a copy of your passport, just in case.
It’s also a smart idea to tell someone in the U.S. where you are going and when you will be back. And if you don’t return by a specific time, to have that person reach out to the authorities to make sure you are safe.
In many ways, there’s a lot to love about Mexico, but it isn’t without its dangers and risks. Do your research before you go, and readers, please – be safe.