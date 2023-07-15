If you are planning on traveling outside of the country any time soon, take a look at your travel documents now, readers, because there’s a massive backlog at the U.S. State Department.
The agency notes there has been an “unprecedented demand for passports,” and wait times could take up to 13 weeks, with expedited applicatings taking 7-9 weeks. However, the website notes processing times do not include mailing times – and it can take up to two weeks for the agency to receive the application, and up to two weeks to receive the completed passport from the agency.
Multiple news outlets report that people are finding the delays are much longer – and forcing would-be travelers to cancel upcoming trips.
The State Department notes it is receiving 400,000-500,000 applications for passports each week.
Last year, the State Department issued a record-high 22 million passports – and it expects to break that record this year.
According to the Associated Press, the problem started with COVID, when “the government let contractors go and reassigned staff that had been dedicated to handling passports.”
The government also stopped an online renewal system with the hopes of improving it.
The good news, the AP reports, is work is underway to hire agents as quickly as possible and open more appointments.
But for many travelers, that work isn’t happening fast enough to lessen the stress.
One would think that staffing the passport agencies would be a high priority. After all, this is creating a tangible impact on Americans.
Yet the internet is full of horror stories of people who missed their trips due to delays in getting their passports, or spent hours on the phone or traveling around the country to try and sort it out. That’s not OK.
We understand how staffing can be challenging to ramp back up after COVID. But still, it’s baffling to see the system is so backed up.
And it’s incredibly perplexing to think the State Department would shutter the online renewal system. Why take a step backward, and create a bigger need for more paperwork?
The State Department is bogged down in a quadmire, and who knows how long it will take to get back on track.
In Yuma, a passport or passport card is often a necessity for people, since so many Yumans travel back and forth across the border into Mexico.
So readers, if you have a passport or passport card, take a look at it and see when it expires. If it’s coming up, don’t delay in starting the renewal process. And if you have kids, check theirs too – their passports are only good for five years (adults are valid for 10 years).
And if you don’t have a passport but you are thinking about traveling out of the country, get started on the process now.