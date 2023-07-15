If you are planning on traveling outside of the country any time soon, take a look at your travel documents now, readers, because there’s a massive backlog at the U.S. State Department.

The agency notes there has been an “unprecedented demand for passports,” and wait times could take up to 13 weeks, with expedited applicatings taking 7-9 weeks. However, the website notes processing times do not include mailing times – and it can take up to two weeks for the agency to receive the application, and up to two weeks to receive the completed passport from the agency.

