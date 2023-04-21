If you see something, say something.
If you see something, say something.
That’s precisely what happened in Yuma County this week when a concerned citizen contacted the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office over an individual’s posts on social media.
YCSO was contacted around 5 a.m. April 16 in reference to “suicidal statements on social media and threats of potential violence,” YCSO said in a press release.
The posts were made on April 6th and April 11th, with no specific dates or events mentioned, YCSO said.
We do understand that it’s very easy to assume the worst or jump to conclusions – and we’ve seen quite a bit of that floating around social media this week.
However, we have to trust our law enforcement agencies to take the information at hand, do the investigative work, and decide what’s going on.
And the challenge here is that if a person is in fact suicidal, there is a mental health concern at hand.
YCSO alludes to that in the press release, noting, “As in all situations, we are currently working and were working with our state, local, federal partners, and mental health resources to ensure we are exhausting all available resources in this investigation.”
All mental health resources, readers – that’s important phrasing. If this individual is in crisis, we hope he is getting the necessary help.
YCSO said it takes all threats seriously, and will investigate all allegations thoroughly – but there is a limit to what, exactly, the agency will share with the public.
“We also have the obligation of safeguarding a person’s constitutional rights during the course of our investigations,” YCSO noted in its press release.
It’s a lot to take in, readers.
We’ve seen in community after community what happens when potential threats aren’t taken seriously. And it’s so easy to point fingers in every direction and say, “This would not have happened IF …”
In Yuma this week, we saw the snowball effect of people posting in fear on social media, concerned that our community might be next. And we understand the fears. These are scary times.
But we also have to trust our law enforcement agencies to do their jobs and protect our community.
Someone saw posts on social media that were concerning, and they contacted YCSO.
YCSO investigated, and they were not able to validate the threat to the community.
But now, there is an awareness, readers. And the “If you see something, say something” motto still stands.
Be safe, be careful, and if you see something suspicious, call 911 and allow our local law enforcement agencies to do their jobs.
