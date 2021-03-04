The collision in Imperial County was all too reminiscent of an accident in Yuma County in 2006.
On Tuesday, a 1997 Ford Expedition packed with 25 people collided with a tractor-trailer just outside of Holtville. According to the California Highway Patrol, the SUV entered an intersection directly in front of the semi, which then hit the left side of the SUV, the Associated Press reports.
Thirteen people were killed.
On Wednesday, Border Patrol officials announced the SUV had been captured on surveillance video earlier that day as it drove into the U.S. from Mexico through a hole cut into the border fence.
Officials believe the Expedition was part of a migrant smuggling operation.
According to a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson, agents were not pursuing the Expedition at the time of the crash Tuesday.
However, the incident likely sparks memories for Yumans of a tragedy that happened here in 2006.
In the 2006 incident, a Chevrolet Suburban carrying 20 illegal immigrants was driving down Martinez Lake Road when it was spotted by Border Patrol. The driver, 20-year-old Adan Pineda-Doval, tried to get away. The SUV rolled over four times after Pineda-Doval swerved to avoid a spike strip agents had placed in the road.
None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, and multiple people were ejected from the SUV. Ten of the passengers died, including a 17-year-old pregnant woman. Her unborn child also did not survive, but was not counted as a separate victim in Pineda-Doval’s subsequent court case.
Pineda-Doval was later convicted of “10 counts of transportation of illegal aliens resulting in death,” according to Yuma Sun archives.
Now, to be very clear – we do not know all the circumstances of the crash this week.
But we do know that human smuggling operations too often have little to no regard for the lives involved, as we’ve seen over and over again.
It was a terrible tragedy in 2006, and it’s terrible to see it repeated again in 2021.