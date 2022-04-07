Last week, the Yuma Police Department made a little announcement that has us pretty excited.
On April 1, YPD announced 14th Avenue was the targeted roadway for Project Drive Safe, the agency’s safety program.
The targeted dates are from April 1-15, and YPD will be monitoring the roadway for speeding, vehicle equipment violations, distracting driving/cellphone violations, and stop sign violations.
We’re excited for a couple of reasons.
First, 14th Avenue is a bit of a danger zone. People use it to bypass the traffic on Avenue A, and from 8th Street to 24th Street, it’s not uncommon to see people flying down 14th Avenue. However, using it as a bypass makes no sense – 14th Avenue has a LOT of stop signs. But that doesn’t seem to be of concern to drivers. Most of the time, they do a “California stop,” slowing down but not actually stopping at the stop signs – and some do not slow down at all, powering through as if the sign didn’t exist at all.
It makes no sense. There are a lot of streets that intersect 14th Avenue, and frankly, it’s surprising there aren’t more collisions on that roadway. Drivers who regularly use 14th and live in those neighborhoods know they need to pay extra close attention daily to those “fly-through” drivers.
Second, we’re glad to see that the Project Drive Safe announcements are back. YPD used to regularly announce the patrolled roads, but at some point, those announcements dropped off. However, we like knowing where YPD is concentrating its efforts. Drivers can take heed and adjust accordingly, if they are paying attention.
Sometimes, drivers need a reminder to follow the laws. When YPD makes a public announcement and patrols a specific area, it’s a solid heads up to drivers to pay attention and follow the law.
And, people want their neighborhoods to be safe. Reckless, speeding drivers put that safety in jeopardy – but Project Drive Safe has the potential to remind drivers to take it easy.
Project Drive Safe lets people know that YPD is paying attention, and gives drivers plenty of warning to do the right thing.
Hopefully, this ends some bad habits for Yuma drivers.