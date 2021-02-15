Presidents Day celebrates America’s commanders-in-chief, past and present.
The holiday’s roots started in 1800, with efforts to honor President George Washington’s birthday, on Feb. 22. Following his death in 1799, his birthday became an annual day of remembrance, History.com notes.
In 1885, Washington’s Birthday became a national holiday. In 1971, the celebration was moved to the third Monday of February. And over time, the celebration became known as Presidents Day.
Four presidents were born in February – Washington, William Henry Harrison, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.
However, Presidents Day celebrates all presidents, past and present.
And on Presidents Day, what better way to honor their legacies by reflecting back upon their words? After all, in each presidency, there are lessons to be found – moments of growth and change. And it’s worth looking back on those words, and remembering their importance.
Here’s a random selection to get you started:
• John Adams: “To be good, and to do good, is all we have to do.”
• Franklin Pierce: “While men inhabiting different parts of this vast continent cannot be expected to hold the same opinions, they can unite in a common objective and sustain common principles.”
• George H.W. Bush: “No problem of human making is too great to be overcome by human ingenuity, human energy, and the untiring hope of the human spirit.”
• Ronald Reagan: “We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.”
• John F. Kennedy: “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”
• George Washington: “Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains to bring it to light.”
• Jimmy Carter: “We become not a melting pot but a beautiful mosaic. Different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, different dreams.”
It’s always fascinating to look back on 243 years of history in our nation, and see the range of wisdom from our leaders.
On this Presidents Day, as you enjoy the holiday, please take a few minutes to look back at our presidents, and find a little inspiration in their words.