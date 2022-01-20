This week, the Biden Administration announced two major COVID-related initiatives.
The first will send out four free rapid COVID-19 tests to each household that signs up for them. The website had a soft launch on Tuesday, and is up and running now. Tests are expected to be shipped out at the end of January.
The second initiative will make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free, starting next week. The masks will come from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile, the Associated Press reports, and will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers nationwide. Those masks are expected to be distributed starting late next week, the AP reports. There will be three masks available per person.
Both moves have the potential to have tremendous impact on the COVID-19 front.
However, we have to question why this didn’t happen sooner.
Look at Yuma County’s numbers this week:
• Saturday, Jan. 15 – 959 new cases
• Sunday, Jan. 16 – 787 new cases
• Monday, Jan. 17 – 691 new cases
• Tuesday, Jan. 18 – 1,001 new cases
• Wednesday, Jan. 19 – 692 new cases
That’s 4,130 new cases in Yuma County in just five days. Readers, that is staggering.
And it’s important to note that these are only the reported cases. These numbers do not include people who may have tested positive in Yuma County using an at-home test.
Meanwhile, over at Yuma Regional Medical Center, we’ve got 109 people hospitalized with COVID – 78 unvaccinated, 31 vaccinated.
Let’s go back to those free tests and free face masks.
We understand that at the start of the pandemic, there was serious concern about making sure health care workers had the supplies they needed to do the job. Prioritizing those workers – the front line employees – was of critical importance.
But now here we are, two years since the first COVID case was confirmed in the U.S. (on Jan. 20, 2020 in Washington state) – and only now is the government making the decision to get these supplies out to the general public.
We have to wonder how this pandemic could have unfolded differently if the supplies in question had been distributed earlier on.
If there were no barriers to access, we’re inclined to think more people would have adapted to the concept of using them sooner. And if a test was free and accessible, people probably would test themselves at the onset of symptoms or when they first learned of an exposure.
The White House is making the right call in distributing masks and tests for free – but it’s a decision that should have happened months ago.