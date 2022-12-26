Email your doctor, and get a bill? That’s the new trend rolling out at hospitals across the nation, and we’ve got mixed feelings about it.
According to the Associated Press, “Hospital systems around the country are rolling out fees for some messages that patients send to physicians, who they say are spending an increasing amount of time poring over online queries, some so complex that they require the level of medical expertise normally dispensed during an office visit.”
“The charges vary for each patient and hospital system, with messages costing as little as $3 for Medicare patients to as much as $160 for the uninsured,” the AP reports.
Experts note that doctors need to be paid for their time, but that hospital systems must also be transparent about what patients can expect to pay.
And as the AP points out, there are different levels of questions out there. Emailing basic questions like asking for prescription refills, or asking a follow-up question about a recent appointment isn’t likely to trigger a charge.
But requesting a change in medication or sending a doctor a picture of a new rash could prompt a bill, the AP notes.
We do understand that doctors need to be paid for their time. We don’t dispute that.
However, in many communities, medical centers are understaffed, making it exceptionally hard to get an appointment in a timely matter.
People turn to email because they can’t get an appointment, or they feel the issue is minor enough to be handled without an appointment. Email is a quick, convenient way to get information, and in many ways, reduces the burden on offices to try to schedule people in-office.
But if hospital systems are going to charge people for emailing their doctors, they need to be transparent about the costs right out of the gate – and they need to make sure it’s affordable. There’s a big difference between $3 and $160, and there’s a difference between seeing a doctor in person vs. an email conversation.
Ultimately, this is yet another indication that medical systems in the U.S. are overdue for an overhaul. There has to be a way to simplify medical care in the U.S. that benefits both patients and doctors, while at the same time reducing costs – and better utilizing email and other technology is one easy step to implement.
What do you think, Yuma? Should doctors charge for email care? And if you could make a suggestion to improve medical care in the U.S., what would it be?