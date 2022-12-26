Email your doctor, and get a bill? That’s the new trend rolling out at hospitals across the nation, and we’ve got mixed feelings about it.

According to the Associated Press, “Hospital systems around the country are rolling out fees for some messages that patients send to physicians, who they say are spending an increasing amount of time poring over online queries, some so complex that they require the level of medical expertise normally dispensed during an office visit.”

