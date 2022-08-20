Not that long ago, Sanguinetti Park was a jewel in Yuma’s park system.
Located at the corner of South 8th Avenue and 23rd Street, the five-acre park had three ramadas, picnic areas, a volleyball pit, restrooms and a large open play space.
The park was also home to two playground structures, one designed for toddler-aged children and one for elementary school kids. At one point, it was a great place to take kids in need of burning off some energy.
Woodard Jr. High School is located right next to the park, and one would hope that the park would be a safe place for kids, either before school or after.
But time has not been kind to the park, nor have the adults who have taken over the space.
Over the last several years, there has been a clear presence of homeless people and random adults hanging out at the park. It was obvious when driving by the park, and would make any parent hesitant to take their kids there.
Both of those fun playground structures, which were deteriorating, have been removed.
Recently, residents spoke out at the Yuma City Council meetings, and said it was time for action on the city’s part in taking back the park, noting that the park no longer feels like a safe space.
Their concerns are valid. Sanguinetti was once an amazing space, and should be a proud focal point of that neighborhood – and lately, that isn’t the case.
The city noted that it is limited in what it can do.
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton explained that the city is working on strategies for Sanguinetti Park, from both the law enforcement and parks perspectives, and he had met with Police Chief Susan Smith and her leadership team.
“We are looking at a multi-prong approach to try to address the situation at that park and some of our other parks. It’s not just Sanguinetti that we have to worry about,” Simonton said.
However, he noted that the city is limited to the actions it can take. “Some court rulings have made it very difficult for us to do some of the enforcement things that we would like to do there, but we are working on some things to try to clean up, not only Sanguinetti Park, but some of the other locations around town,” Simonton added.’
As usual, it’s a complicated situation, one that lacks a perfect solution.
However, there is a bit of good news on this front.
In March, the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department shared a video on its Facebook page about Sanguinetti Park.
Officials noted the park is one of the oldest in the city’s parks network, and now, it’s getting a “major facelift.” Plans called for replacing the two play units, as well as work on the restrooms, volleyball courts, ramadas and the irrigation system.
We see the two playground units have been removed. Replacements have yet to appear, and the video noted that work would begin this summer.
Investing in this space is a good start in cleaning up the park. Bringing in new, updated equipment may in turn help bring families back, and propel the park in a positive direction.
We hope to see these improvements unfold at Sanguinetti, and we look forward to the city’s plan in regard to the homeless population in the park.
And readers, we’re curious. What do you think should happen at Sanguinetti Park? Let us know – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
