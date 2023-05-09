In a positive milestone for the nation’s health, U.S. cigarette smoking dropped to an all-time low last year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 1 in 9 adults said they were current smokers.
The Associated Press notes that in the mid-1960s, 42% of U.S. adults were smokers. But that number has been gradually declining, “due to cigarette taxes, tobacco product price hikes, smoking bans and changes in the social acceptability of lighting up in public.”
The research on the health dangers of cigarettes is fairly clear at this point too.
According to the CDC, smoking harms nearly every organ of the body.
It remains the “leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States,” the CDC notes, costing the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars each year.
Smoking causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. It also increases the risk for tuberculosis, certain eye diseases, and immune system problems.
More than 16 million Americans are living with a disease caused by smoking, and for every person who dies because of smoking, at least 30 people live with a serious smoking-related illness, the CDC reports.
But all the data aside, knowing what we know today, smoking can be a hard habit to break.
And here’s the worst part.
Every day, about 1,600 youth try their first cigarette, and daily, over 300 people younger than 18 become daily cigarette smokers, the CDC reports.
The CDC notes that about 2% of high school students were smoking traditional cigarettes last year, but about 14% were using e-cigarettes.
The numbers on youth smoking are alarming. We know smoking is dangerous and addictive. The fact that teens are still lighting up is a clear indication that more needs to be done to reach them and deliver the message on the dangers of this habit.
To those past smokers out there – regardless of why you quit, we applaud you for having done so.
And if you are ready to quit, or maybe are just thinking about quitting, there are free resources available out there to help you. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) for support, including free coaching, a free quit plan, free educational materials, and referrals to local resources.
