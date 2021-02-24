The U.S. Postal Service has been a struggling entity for years.
In fact, in 2020, only 38 percent of the mail sent through the Postal Service was delivered on time, the agency reported.
The organization hemorrhages money ever year too, losing more than $9.2 billion in 2020 alone.
Yet there is no question that we as a country still need the Postal Service.
People rely on it for a variety of needs, from medication delivery to paying bills to receiving checks and communications from friends and family, not to mention magazines, letters, statements, packages and more.
The Postal Service for many is still a direct line of communication with the rest of the world.
How can the government best address the needs of Americans through the Postal Service, while fixing the problems at the agency itself?
According to NBC News, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has a few ideas, including eliminating two-day delivery and raising the prices for first class postage.
Currently, envelope-sized mail sent to a local address is designated for delivery in two days. The Washington Post reports that DeJoy has looked at plans to lump all first-class mail into a three- to five-day window.
The Post reports that first-class mail would no longer be shipped by airplane, instead going to its destination via trucks.
As for that postage rate increase? The Post reports it could add up to a 9% jump compounded annually.
DeJoy has said that his plan isn’t finalized, but the work is both needed and long overdue. He is scheduled to testify today before a House panel on a reform bill and funding request for the agency
There are a lot of factors on the table to consider.
Given the fact that the Postal Service has long lost money, it’s overdue for an overhaul.
The question is – how does one best accomplish that? How does one save money with this entity, while still providing an affordable service to Americans?
And consider this. Sending a letter may be cheap for the sender, but given the financial hole the Postal Service is in, as it loses money, the government still has to pay for the service. And guess who pays in the end? That’s right – taxpayers.
One way or another – either up front in mail costs or on the back end in our tax dollars – we pay for this service.
So how do we cut the costs and make it a viable financial enterprise?
Do DeJoy’s ideas make sense? Or is there a different path you would take?
