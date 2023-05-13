The U.S. Postal Service is making it easy to give back to the community today.
It’s the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, and participating is incredibly simple.
Go through your kitchen cabinets, and pull out some non-perishable food items. Then, place them in a bag near your mailbox before your mail carrier arrives today.
The mail carrier will pick the donations up as they deliver the mail – meaning you can help people in need without ever once stepping off your property.
According to a press release from the USPS, the food collected will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.
USPS included a helpful list of most needed food items, which includes canned meats (think tuna, chicken or salmon), canned or dried beans, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low-sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese and 100% fruit juices.
And remember – every bite of food matters, especially in Yuma.
The Yuma Community Food Bank, for example, feeds over 20,000 individuals every month, according to YumaFoodBank.org.
Crossroads Mission notes that in 2022, staff served 146,973 meals – doing whatever it can to help make sure no one goes hungry. The mission notes its kitchen is a hub of non-stop activity from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., cooking and serving over 400 meals a day.
And, readers, those are just two organizations in Yuma County. We know there are a variety of organizations that step up to help fill this need.
There are a few things the mail carriers cannot accept, which includes rusty or unlabeled cans, glass containers, perishable items, homemade items, expired items, noncommercial canned or packaged items, alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda, or open/used items.
The U.S. Postal Service is making it easy to help today. If you can, leave a bag of food by your mailbox, and let your mail carrier do the rest.
