“Shipping delays! A shortage of holiday gifts! A plague of holiday disruptions!”
To look at the headlines, it sounds as if Christmas will be an absolute catastrophe.
But for our youngest children, none of those concerns are relevant.
Those kids have a secret weapon in their corner, and he’s one of the most magical men out there. That’s right, readers. We’re talking about Santa Claus. And as far as he’s concerned, Christmas is all systems go.
And with Thanksgiving in our rearview mirror, Santa and his merry band of elves are kicking it into overdrive to get everything ready before the big day.
But did you know, kids can write letters to Santa, and get a return response?
It takes a little help from Mom and Dad, but in the eyes of a child, it’s a little bit of Christmas magic.
It’s all thanks to a free service from the U.S. Postal Service called Greetings from the North Pole – and here are the steps from USPS on how to do it:
1. Have the child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.
2. Write a personalized response to the child’s letter and sign it “From Santa.”
3. Insert both letters into an envelope, and address it to the child.
4. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope.
5. Ensure a First-Class Mail stamp is affixed to the envelope.
6. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:
NORTH POLE POSTMARK
POSTMASTER
4141 POSTMARK DR
ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998
USPS recommends that families send their letters to Santa by Dec. 10, to give his helper elves in Anchorage time to work their magic.
Readers, one of those inherent duties as a parent is to keep the Christmas magic alive as long as we can. And one of the biggest joys as a parent is to experience the holiday wonder though the eyes of our children. The Greetings from the North Pole project is one way to do it. It’s free, and it’s a fun family activity to do together.
And imagine how awesome it would be as a child, living in the deserts of Yuma, Ariz., to get a letter from Santa and the North Pole?
Round up the little ones in your life, and make this holiday extra special!