President Biden has set an ambitious goal: delivering at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of adult Americans by the Fourth of July.
It’s a tremendous goal.
It’s completely attainable, at least from a vaccine supply perspective.
If one wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccination right now in Yuma County, one can walk into the Yuma Civic Center and get the vaccine – no appointment necessary.
The question is, how does one incentivize people to do so?
We’ve reached the point where we have the supply, and now, the supply is outpacing the demand.
In Yuma County, 88,214 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 38.4% of the county is fully vaccinated. It’s progress, but it’s far from Biden’s 70%.
There are advantages to getting the vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. And, one can conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask, except in crowded areas.
Above all, by getting the vaccine, you reduce the chances of contracting or spreading COVID-19 – making the world a little safer for both you and those around you.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, notes that as more people get vaccinated, the number of cases will go down. Currently, the U.S. is averaging about 43,000 new cases a day, but Fauci notes the lower that number goes, so too does the risk of infection – either indoor or outdoor.
So back to the initial question – how does one incentivize someone to get the vaccine?
Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, Nathan’s Hot Dogs and White Castle are among companies offering perks and freebies to people who get the vaccine.
At Yuma County’s vaccination center, Yuma Regional Medical Center has announced a campaign to encourage residents to get vaccinated. The “30,000 doses in 30 days” campaign ends May 23, and includes a variety of possible prizes, from gift cards to a 70-inch flat-screen television.
But is that enough to entice people to get the vaccine?
From a scientific, fact-based perspective, vaccines work. Look at polio – once a scourge, it’s been eliminated in the U.S. The CDC notes that there has not been a case of polio that originated in the U.S. since 1979.
For us to truly return to some semblance of “normal,” it’s critical that more people get the COVID-19 vaccine – and Biden’s goal is one worth achieving.
What do you think, readers? What will it take to get more people vaccinated? Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
And, if you wish to get vaccinated, the Civic Center’s hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.