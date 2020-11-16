Finally! A bit of good news on the COVID-19 front!
Two vaccines are showing promise after their initial trials.
One, by Pfizer, appears to be 90% effective.
And the other, by Moderna, appears to by 94.5% effective.
Those numbers are stunning, and gives us hope that there could be a light at the end of this proverbial COVID tunnel.
Both vaccines still must undergo a review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but the preliminary results are quite promising.
And, according to the Associated Press, U.S. health officials hope to get 20 million doses of each vaccine to use in late December. Both vaccines require two doses to be effective, so the initial vaccines will only cover 20 million people – which will go quite quickly.
Health care workers and those who are over 65 and at highest risk from COVID are likely to be vaccinated first, the AP notes. And those who aren’t high risk are unlikely to get a vaccine until spring or summer.
The bottom line is, this isn’t the time to let down one’s guard, and we see the spikes in cases, both here and nationwide. It’s up to us as individuals to bring it back under control.
The best defense is simple, and we’re sure you are sick of hearing it. Wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands.
Those vaccines are not on the market yet, and there’s still a process that must be followed to ensure safety first.
However, there is hope on the horizon.
In fact, Professor Ugur Sahin, who helped created the Pfizer vaccine with BioNTech, told the BBC that by next fall or winter, life could be back to normal – and goodness knows, we’re all ready for a little “normal,” aren’t we?
Stay the course, Yuma. The good news is, we are one step closer to a vaccine – and we applaud the scientists who are working to make this happen!