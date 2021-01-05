The light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel continues to get brighter, readers.
There are now two vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be used in the United States, one created by Pfizer-BioNTech and one by Moderna.
The two vaccines are similar, although there are a few differences.
Pfizer’s vaccine requires deep cold freezers for transportation and storage, whereas Moderna’s does not – a normal freezer will work.
Both vaccines are incredibly effective, around 94% – which is remarkable.
However, this is only part of the answer to COVID-19.
So far, Moderna’s vaccine can only be used on people ages 18 and up, while Pfizer’s can be given to people ages 16 and up. Neither has been approved for pregnant women or children.
And there are limitations, in the form of how long it will take to produce enough vaccines to cover those eligible and willing to get the vaccine. Experts estimate that won’t happen until the end of summer 2021.
But, readers, here’s the thing: Pfizer and Moderna might be first to the finish line, but there are other companies still in the race. We may soon have more tools at our disposal in this fight against COVID-19.
In the United Kingdom on Monday, a man received the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine outside of trials.
This vaccine is still under trial in the U.S., and a Reuters report notes a request for emergency use authorization in the U.S. could come as soon as late January.
Another potential vaccine, under development by Novavax, has started its Phase 3 trial in the U.S. In this stage, the vaccine is given to thousands of people to see whether it protects against COVID and if there are any side effects.
A vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is also at Phase 3 trials, the results of which are expected this month.
Globally, the New York Times reports there are 64 vaccines in clinical trials on humans, and 20 have reached the final stages of testing.
That’s astounding news, readers.
It was a year of challenges in 2020. We’ve been tried and tested, and we’re tired. Man, are we ever tired.
But we’ve also learned so much over the last year.
And now, at the start of a new year, we’ve got not one but two approved vaccines, with others on the precipice of joining the list.
That’s an astounding feat of science – warp speed indeed.