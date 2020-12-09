Do you agree with Arizona’s plan to administer doses?
Last week, Arizona State Health Director Cara Christ explained the preliminary schedule for delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to Arizona, as well as the priority list of who gets the vaccine first.
According to Capitol Media Services, the first doses of the vaccine could be in Arizona and administered as soon as Dec. 15 – next week, readers.
Arizona is expected to get enough vaccines to vaccinate about 383,750 people.
Health care workers will go first, getting an estimated 184,000 vaccines, while another 70,000 will go to home health aides, nursing assistants and medical assistants, Capitol Media Services reports.
Then, residents of skilled nursing facilities and independent and assisted living centers will be vaccinated, which is about 122,000 people.
A second batch of vaccines is expected three to four weeks later.
Those will go to second-priority people, Capitol Media Services reports, which includes adults with high-risk medical conditions living in shelters or other congregate living settings.
Teachers – about 146,000 of them – as well as police, corrections officers, emergency response workers, and school employees such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and front-office staff who work with children are next on the list.
Also in that second group are “essential workers,” which the state has defined as everything from financial services to funeral home employees, Capitol Media Services reports.
The next priority would be the almost 2.3 million Arizonans with underlying medical conditions, followed by the 1.2 million Arizonans over the age of 65, as well as people confined to prisons and jails.
And then, as more vaccine doses become available, they will go to everyone else in Arizona who hasn’t fallen into one of the above groups.
The vaccine isn’t recommended yet for pregnant women or children, as it has not been tested.
It’s a daunting task to establish such a plan. How does one choose who gets the vaccine first, when so many are at risk for serious complications?
The state estimates that it won’t be until late summer or early fall before everyone who wants the vaccine can get it.
Many are eager to get back to some semblance of “normal” life, and this vaccination will play an essential role in opening our world back up again. But patience will be critical in the coming months as the vaccine companies ramp up production. As our case counts show, we still need to practice social distancing, wear our masks and wash our hands, despite the fact that many are weary of this.
The question is, readers, do you agree with the state's plan for prioritizing people as it rolls out the vaccines? Or is there a group you feel should be higher on the list? Let us know.