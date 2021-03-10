The COVID vaccine rollout has faced a variety of challenges. We’ve focused on lack of supply to meet the surge in demand, but there are other issues too.
One of those issues is finding enough people to help fully staff the vaccination clinics.
California is now taking an interesting approach.
Essentially, people can volunteer to work shifts at vaccination sites, based on their zip codes, and in turn, they become eligible for the vaccine themselves.
The program was launched on Monday by the governor’s office, in conjunction with California Volunteers, NBC reports.
Anyone who volunteers at a site for four hours or more can then get the vaccine, even if they aren’t in an eligible group.
We might think of needed volunteers as being those people in medical professions, but actually, the volunteer need runs deeper than that. Volunteers are needed to be greeters, helping with registration, translation support and more.
Arizona offers a similar program, but it’s only available to people who can work at the large vaccination sites, such as the ones in Phoenix.
Volunteers in Arizona work 6-hour shifts, and can get the vaccine when they are finished.
It’s an approach that makes sense, if staffing is a problem.
Essentially, states can get extra support from the community in exchange for a vaccination – without needing to hire extra people to work at the site.
At the same time, those people who choose to volunteer provide a community service and get the added benefit of a vaccine. Who can argue with that?
One might argue that people are bypassing the line, so to speak, but that bypass is for a reason – helping to ensure that others can smoothly get the vaccine.
This is a program that makes sense, and one that we would like to see implemented here in Yuma County, should the county get a mass vaccination site.
What do you think, readers? Is this program a good idea or no? Would you volunteer at such a site in exchange for the vaccine? Let us know. Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.