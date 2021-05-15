If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC has good news for you. In most circumstances, you can stop wearing a mask.
The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reflects the fact that vaccinations are working, preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19, while at the same time helping to prevent people from spreading COVID-19 to others around them, the Today Show reports.
The decision comes as we’re seeing a continued decline in cases, both in Yuma and nationwide. One can watch our COVID information box each day to see how Yuma County is holding up, and so far, the numbers have been low.
Readers, that’s a trend we want to see continue, because it IS still possible for our case counts to go back up again.
The best way to stay safe and to protect those around you is to get vaccinated. There are walk-in appointments available at the Yuma Civic Center, and anyone ages 12 and up can get vaccinated.
The more people who do so, the safer our community will be.
Let’s, for a moment, define fully vaccinated. That’s two weeks after your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.
Until you clear that two-week window, your body has not built up the necessary antibodies, and you are not fully vaccinated. So the CDC recommends you continue taking all precautions until then, including masking and social distancing.
If you aren’t vaccinated, you should still wear your mask. But there won’t be “mask police” running around Yuma enforcing this – it’s up to you to make that decision and take personal responsibility for your actions.
Masks serve a purpose, offering a layer of protection to those who are unvaccinated or to those with health issues. We’ve also learned masks protect against regular germs and the flu virus, so people may choose to stick with them.
The CDC notes that regardless of your vaccination status, masks are still required in certain circumstances, such as when traveling on public transportation like planes, buses and trains. The CDC also notes that masks should still be worn in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and healthcare settings.
Businesses also have the right to still require masks – and if you are in such a business, then be respectful of that requirement.
COVID has taught us numerous lessons, including the importance of personal responsibility. And readers, this comes down to you. Get vaccinated, and stay safe.