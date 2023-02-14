Every year on Feb. 14, we debate what to focus on for this editorial space.
Do we celebrate love and all things Valentine’s Day, or do we celebrate Arizona’s statehood day?
This year, why not celebrate both?
We love the sentiment behind Valentine’s Day. We sometimes hear people grumble that it’s simply a Hallmark holiday, designed to get people to spend money on cards and flowers and candy.
But we don’t see it that way.
Love is something to be celebrated every day in a million ways. Valentine’s Day gives us an excuse to say those special words – “I love you” – out loud to your beloved one more time.
And it doesn’t have to mean special gifts or expensive treats. Expressing our love can be as simple as starting the day off with a smile and a heartfelt moment of sincerity to show you care.
Oftentimes, love is found in our actions. It’s making a cup of coffee for your beloved while you make your own – or saying thank you for that cup of coffee. We see love in that quick hug in the kitchen while making dinner, or the parent who says, “Let me take the kids to school today so you can have a few extra minutes.”
However you choose to show your love, do it today with gusto, and show your appreciation to those who make your life brighter.
And at the same time, let’s show a little love to our valentine state. Arizona became a state on Feb. 14, 1912 – and as far as we’re concerned, there’s a lot to love in Arizona too.
Yumans are blessed to enjoy some of the most spectacular sunsets and sunrises in the world here, not to mention the most days of sunshine in the world.
We have gorgeous desert landscapes, complete with mountains that change colors based on the position of the sun, with the added benefit of the lush Colorado River winding through our region.
We don’t see snow or ice here. And our summers might be warm, but that’s a small price to pay for all the beauty to be found here in Arizona.
Whichever you choose to celebrate readers (or both!), we hope this Feb. 14 is a great one!
