The San Diego Sheriff’s Department nearly lost a deputy to an accidental fentanyl overdose recently.
It happened in mere seconds. He was fine, doing his job … and then he wasn’t.
SDSD released body camera footage of the incident, and it’s chilling to watch.
Deputy David Faiivae was exposed to fentanyl while processing drugs at the scene of an arrest.
He suspected the powder was either cocaine or fentanyl, and as he finishes testing the powder, he suddenly falls backward.
Corporal Scott Crane was with Faiivae, and his quick actions saved the deputy’s life. He can be seen running to his patrol car for naloxone (Narcan), and then running back to Faiivae. Crane sprays the drug into Faiivae’s nostrils.
Throughout the incident, Crane can be heard repeating, “I got you, OK? I’m not going to let you die.”
Afterward, Faiivae said, “I was trying to gasp for breath – but I couldn’t breathe at all.”
The video notes that fentanyl is an invisible killer. Had Faiivae been alone, he would have died at the scene.
As it was, Crane notes that the entire way to the hospital in the ambulance, Faiivae continued to overdose.
SCSD notes that fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, and being exposed to just a few grains can be lethal.
It can be absorbed into the body via inhalation, oral exposure or ingestion or skin contact, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection notes.
And, readers, this isn’t a problem isolated to San Diego. It’s all over the nation – even here in Yuma County.
Our officers and Border Patrol agents routinely seize fentanyl, and as this video shows, that alone is dangerous.
The Yuma Sun recently reported that the Yuma Union High School District now has doses of Narcan nasal spray on hand at all campuses and facilities, and staff has been trained on what to do in case of an overdose on campus.
And parents, let’s be very clear: teens are at risk. San Luis Police in particular have been vocal about teen overdoses and deaths – and San Luis is not alone in this.
It’s hard to truly understand the dangers of something unless you see tangible evidence of it or it directly impacts you personally – and by then, it’s often too late.
Check out the video from the San Diego sheriffs (it can be found on the front page of the agency’s website: https://www.sdsheriff.gov/), and listen to their message. It could save the life of someone you love.