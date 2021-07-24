Living in the desert, it’s easy to get a bit spoiled.
We don’t have to worry about weird weather like snow and ice. Sleet? Not here.
Rain is such a rarity that we tend to not give it too much thought. But when it does happen, it often does so in the form of a monsoon, which can cause a host of challenges, especially for drivers who are unaccustomed to driving in such inclement weather.
With active monsoon weather forecast in Yuma County and across Arizona last week, the Arizona Department of Transportation offered up safety tips to help drivers safely navigate the roads.
Because rain isn’t a frequent visitor here, it’s worth a refresher course. Here are some of the tips from ADOT:
• Don’t risk crossing a flooded wash, even if it doesn’t look deep. Even a few inches of running water poses a serious risk.
• Don’t drive around “Road Closed” signs. You risk your life and face being cited under state law.
• If traffic lights are out, treat an intersection as a four-way stop.
• Inspect your windshield wipers and replace them if necessary.
• Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
• Avoid sudden braking, which can cause you to slide on wet pavement. To slow down, take your foot off the gas pedal and brake slowly.
That traffic lights reminder is especially important, as such scenarios seem to really baffle drivers.
Rain isn’t the only threat from a monsoon. In Yuma, we’re more likely to see a dust storm.
ADOT notes that in such circumstances, drivers should:
• Immediately check traffic around the vehicle and begin slowing down.
• Pull off the roadway as soon as possible, and if you are on the highway, exit if you can.
• Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers. You don’t want other vehicles approaching from behind to use your lights as a guide and crash into your vehicle.
• Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.
• Stay in the vehicle with your seat belt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.
We generally don’t have a lot of stormy days in Yuma. In fact, the amount of sunshine we have here is legendary. But when storms do pop up, it’s important to know what to do, especially as a driver. Be safe out there, Yuma!