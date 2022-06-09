This week, Yuma’s high temperatures are expected to soar, with a heat wave that is certain to send people off in search of cooling relief. For many Yumans, that means it’s time to hit the pool or the river.
And, readers, we are all for that idea, because we know that water fun is a great way to cool off.
But while you are enjoying the water, we have a favor to ask: please keep an eye on one another, especially if you have kids in your group.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) notes that after birth defects, drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1-4.
Every year, the Yuma Sun reports on drownings and near drownings, usually of young children, and every single story is heartbreaking. It’s a situation we hate to report.
If you have a pool at home, please give it a hard look, and make sure it’s got child safety features in place.
AAP has a few recommendations that can help.
AAP recommends every pool have fencing that is at least 4 feet high that completely surrounds the pool, limiting access. The fence should be climb-proof, with a self-closing and self-latching gate, with the latch at least 54 inches from the ground.
A second option recommended by AAP is a pool alarm, as well as alarms on the pool fence gate and the house doors, to help notify parents or caregivers when someone is trying to make their way to the pool.
In some homes, built-in house alarm systems can notify homeowners with voice alerts, chimes and text alerts when specific doors are opened – and that’s a good way to help raise the alarm if a small someone is slipping out a sliding glass door.
One can also install locks high on the pool access door – think adult eye-level – out of reach of small children. Pool safety door alarms are easy to find and are inexpensive. The Yuma Sun Editorial Board found options online for just $5 that install tool-free to any door or window. It’s a basic option, but it emits a noise when the door is opened – and that could be enough to help prevent a tragedy.
At the river, however, it’s impossible to fence it off or install an alarm.
The current in the Colorado River can be deceptively swift, and while there are lots of sandbars in the river, there are also lots of points where the riverbed drops off.
Make sure kids are in life vests at all times – it’s an essential layer of protection on the river.
And whether one is at the pool or the river, be vigilant. Adult supervision is critical whenever a child is near water.
One last point on this. If you are at a public pool or the river, remember that signs of drowning don’t always include splashing and flailing. Oftentimes, it’s silent.
Please, Yuma, keep an eye on each other this summer, and stay safe.