The violence in Mexico is hitting much too close for comfort.
Over the last year, there has been homicide after homicide just across the border in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
There were 68 homicides recorded from January-May of 2022 within San Luis Rio Colorado.
And between July 21 and Aug. 2, 10 bodies were found buried or abandoned in various places in the border city next to Yuma County.
While the city has seen its murder rate climb in recent years amid turf battles among organized crime groups, police said they believe at least some of the more recently discovered victims were not local residents, but were slain in Baja California and disposed of in San Luis Rio Colorado.
And then, let’s look to Baja California.
Over the weekend, the state was rocked with violence.
At least two dozen vehicles were hijacked and set on fire in cities along the California border, including Tijuana, Tecate, Mexicali, Ensenada and Rosarito Beach.
The violence there has been blamed on the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, the BBC reports, which notes “several cartels are involved in a power struggle.”
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Jalisco cartel allegedly declared a curfew via social media in Tijuana over the weekend and warned residents to go home or risk being attacked.
The violence effectively shut down Tijuana Friday night, but by Sunday, life in the border city appeared to return to normal, although National Guard troops and special forces were sent to the region over the weekend, the San Diego Union Tribune reports.
The BBC notes the region has been long controlled by the Arellano Felix cartel.
Any time violence escalates anywhere, it’s cause for concern, but especially when it’s happening so close to home.
Cartel violence is not a new development in either Baja California or Sonora, but this recent uptick is worrisome.
Mexico responded by sending more police to both regions, but one has to question whether or not that’s enough to slow down or stop the cartels. What are these cartels after, and when does it end?
In these border areas, tourism is a critical economic driver. Many Yumans travel to Ensenada and Rosarito Beach for vacations, often crossing at Mexicali or Tecate to avoid the busy Tijuana border crossings. And countless people cross these border points regularly, whether it’s for work, fun or family.
However, we would think the violence in Baja and Sonora might make Yumans think twice before taking a trip down there – and imagine the impact on Mexico if cross-border traffic came to a halt.
What do you think, readers? Will you continue to go down into Sonora and Baja California, or are you feeling hesitant with the violence in the two states? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
