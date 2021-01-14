We never thought we’d see a day like Jan. 6, when the United States Capitol was overrun by domestic terrorists.
We noticed a spike in vitriol and anger in America, but we – naively – assumed that there were some lines that would never be crossed.
Jan. 6 changed our perspective.
Now, we’re on the eve of a presidential inauguration, and readers, we are nervous.
The FBI has issued a bulletin stating, “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” CNN reports.
According to CNN, the bulletin continues, “On 8 January, the FBI received information on an identified group calling for others to join them in ‘storming’ state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS is removed as President prior to Inauguration Day. This identified group is also planning to ‘storm’ government offices including in the District of Columbia and in every state, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump, on 20 January.”
There are also reportedly threats to harm President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
At the Arizona Capitol, security has been increased. The parking lot is closed to the public, and the Capitol’s perimeter is surrounded by a fence, the Arizona Republic reports. State workers have been advised to avoid the complex by Gov. Doug Ducey’s office. And a reminder – we’re talking about Phoenix. Phoenix, Ariz.
What in the world, readers? How has our nation allowed itself to reach this point? It’s simply not acceptable – it’s not who we are, nor is it who we want to be.
On Jan. 20, our nation will see the hallowed, sacred tradition of a transition of power from President Trump to President Elect Joe Biden.
We respect the fact that some will not be happy with this transition. In every election, there is a side that gains office, and a side that does not. But violence – and the threat of violence – is never an answer.
On Jan. 20, the nation will bid farewell to President Trump, and welcome President Biden.
It’s the voters’ decision, and it’s time to move forward, peacefully.