No matter where you go right now, there seems to be a whole lot of sniffling, coughing and sneezing all over the place, especially in children.
We know that RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), COVID-19 and the flu are all making the rounds in Yuma County.
But if your child has symptoms, how do you know what they’ve got? After all, all three are viruses. Add the common cold virus into the mix, and it’s truly confusing, especially for parents.
The American Academy of Pediatrics put together some helpful information to help parents.
All four viruses share common symptoms, including cough, fever, fatigue, congestion and a stuffy/runny nose.
The AAP notes that there are some unique characteristics to each illness:
• COVID-19 symptoms include sudden loss of taste or smell, headache, loss of appetite and sore throat.
• Flu symptoms include headache, loss of appetite, sore throat and sneezing.
• Cold symptoms include sore throat and sneezing.
• RSV symptoms include sneezing.
It’s not perfect. How does one know if a sneeze is RSV, flu or a cold? Chances are, you are still scratching your head.
And the AAP reports that kids can get more than one virus at a time, making it especially confusing.
But there are some symptoms that are more alarming than others. And really, that’s the critical information – knowing when it’s time for medical help.
The AAP notes that if kids have any of these symptoms, to call a pediatrician immediately:
• Rapid breathing, flaring nostrils, wheezing and grunting
• Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
• Chest caving in with each breath
• Vomiting for more than 24 hours
• Fever – above 104 in any child; above 100.4 in a child under 2 months old, or above 103 for more than 24 hours.
However, AAP emphasized an important point. If you have questions or concerns about your child or a symptom, call the pediatrician and get some answers.
Or, in Yuma, there’s an added resource – the Yuma Regional Medical Center care line, at 928-336-2273, which can help people find a doctor or medical services, or receive medical information from a registered nurse.
Our goal this winter is to keep Yumans safe and healthy. But looking at symptoms alone, it can be hard to distinguish one virus from another without doing additional testing. If your child is sick, keep them home from school and give them time to recover. And if their symptoms escalate, call the doctor and get them help.