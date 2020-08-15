Readers, we are just a few short months from Election Day, 2020.
It’s certainly been an unusual election cycle, with limited campaigning due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean people are any less passionate about the candidates. In fact, this year they might be more passionate than ever.
And given that passion, people have opinions – and they want to share those opinions, which we welcome.
However, based on some of the Letters to the Editor that we’ve received over the past few weeks, it’s a good time to review our letters policy, to help ensure everyone understands the requirements.
We require that all letters include the author’s name and city, which will be printed with the letter. We don’t print anonymous letters.
Letters must also be 350 words or fewer, with longer letters subject to editing for length.
Letters should discuss community issues – and not involve consumer disputes or personal attacks on individuals.
The goal is to be focused on issues that impact your world. Perhaps you want to voice a concern in general about road conditions, or the need for government action on the economy, or less red tape for schools – that’s all fair game.
What we won’t print, however, are personal attacks on people – and that includes politicians. You might, in your heart of hearts, truly dislike a politician. We won’t print a letter that is a personal attack or name-calling. However, we will print a letter that criticizes the politician’s policies – that’s completely fair.
Here’s an example of something we would print: “I disagree with this person’s policy or stance on topic C, because I truly feel that the decision will hurt our city/state/nation …”
And here’s what we won’t print: “This person is a complete moron.”
We’ve had several of these letters come in lately, and we understand the passion behind them. But for a letter to be printed, it needs to meet the guidelines.
And while we’re on the topic of letters, we also welcome Kudos to the Editor, wherein Yumans send in their appreciation for positive people, events or experiences in our community. If you’ve had a great experience somewhere, please share it with our readers.
The Yuma Sun’s letters policy is printed every day on the Opinion page – so you can check it at any time to make sure you are meeting the requirements.
We hope to hear from you – send those letters and kudos in to letters@yumasun.com.