In her Editor’s Notebook in the Aug.7 edition of the Yuma Sun, Editor Roxanne Molenar took issue with low voter turnout for the primary election.
At that point in the ballot counting, the voter turnout was only 19.76%.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
In her Editor’s Notebook in the Aug.7 edition of the Yuma Sun, Editor Roxanne Molenar took issue with low voter turnout for the primary election.
At that point in the ballot counting, the voter turnout was only 19.76%.
Fast forward to Tuesday. Yuma County staff finished counting the ballots and released the final tallies for every race. Mind you, the results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 15. The city councils for the cities of Yuma, Somerton and San Luis will canvas the election results for their races as well, as will the town council in Wellton.
But there was a bit of good news that came from the final count.
The voter turnout in Yuma County was actually a little bit higher.
According to the county, there were 25,254 ballots cast, out of 103,381 registered voters – and that brings the voter turnout to 24.43%.
And readers, that’s still not the highest number in the world. But almost 25% sounds much better than almost 20%, doesn’t it?
For reference at how dismal election turnout was this year nationwide, we can only point to the state of Ohio. For their primary, 631,000 Ohioans went to the polls, which is only 8% of the registered voters in the state. There were a lot of reasons for this, including voter confusion because the state had two primaries in a single year.
As a columnist for the Cleveland Plain Dealer quipped, “At least the lines were short.”
In Yuma County, almost 25% of the registered voters here took the time to vote – and that’s better than the original number of 19.76%, and certainly better than Ohio’s terrible 8%.
However, we know we can do better. A quarter of our population should not make the decisions for everyone – we should all actively take part in the voting process, regardless of where we are in the voting cycle.
So we’re putting this back out there to you, readers. What needs to happen to increase our voter turnout? And if you didn’t vote, why not? We’re genuinely curious as to why Yumans weren’t at the polls, in the hopes that we can find solutions to help make our turnout better in future elections.
Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.