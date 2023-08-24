A new poll is finding waning support for another presidential bid for former president Donald Trump among Americans as a whole – but not among Republicans.
According to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 53% of Americans say they would definitely not support Trump if he is the Republican nominee next year, and 11% say they probably wouldn’t support him in November 2024.
However, when the poll looks at Republican voters specifically, 63% said they want Trump to run in 2024, and 74% of Republicans polled said they would back Trump in November 2024, the Associated Press reports.
In fact, seven in 10 Republicans now have a favorable opinion of Trump, up from 60% who said so two months ago, the AP notes.
The poll was conducted from Aug. 10-14, before Trump was indicted on 13 counts in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, the AP reports, marking his fourth indictment of the year.
The AP notes the former president now faces 91 total felony charges in cases brought in Georgia, New York, Florida, and Washington, D.C.
When it comes to President Joe Biden, 43% of Americans said they would definitely not support him in a general election, and another 11% said they probably wouldn’t. AP notes Biden “faces skepticism among voters, particularly over his age.”
Readers, polls like this bring up a lot of questions.
Given a choice between Biden and Trump, if the election was to be held today, who would you support?
Or is there a better candidate for either the Republican or Democratic parties – or both – that you think should serve as president?
It’s rather astounding that, given all the criticisms and drama surrounding both Trump and Biden that any other strong candidates haven’t emerged.
Technically speaking, there’s still time, but election season is already heating up, and the clock is running short. We hope that as we dig deeper into the election cycle, voters keep an open mind, research the facts behind ALL of the candidates, and aren’t swayed by political propaganda.
If you could elect the next president of the United States today, readers, who would it be?