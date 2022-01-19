Every year, Lake Superior State University (LSSU) releases the Banished Words List – the top 10 misused, overused and useless phrases, which are selected by the school from submissions by people from all around the globe.
We love this list. Humans are creatures of habit. We get stuck in a rut, forming patterns that we repeat over and over again, until someone brings it to our attention.
We do it with our shopping habits, sticking with our favorite brands, for example, or by ordering the same thing every time off the menu of our favorite restaurants.
And readers, we do it with language too.
The Banished Words List is a reminder of that repetition, and serves as little nudge to change up our language. In fact, LSSU notes it “announces the results of the yearly compendium on Dec. 31 to start the New Year on the right foot, er, tongue.”
Let’s take a look at the 2021 Banished Words List, with LSSU’s descriptions of why the word should be banished.
• Wait, what? – Most frequently found in text or on social media, this ubiquitous imperative question is a failed “response to a statement to express astonishment, misunderstanding, or disbelief,” explained a wordsmith.
• No worries – Nominated by writers nationwide for misuse and overuse, this phrase incorrectly substitutes for “You’re welcome” when someone says “Thank you.”
• At the end of the day – “Many times things don’t end at the end of the day–or even the ramifications of whatever is happening,” observed a sage. Others consider “day” an imprecise measure. Today? Present times?
• That being said – Nominators cited this phrase as verbal filler, redundant justification, and pompous posturing.
• Asking for a friend – Misuse and overuse through deceit–because the friend is a ruse. This cutesy phrase, often deployed in social media posts in a coy attempt to deter self-identification, isn’t fooling anyone.
• Circle back – Treats colloquy like an ice skating rink, as if we must circle back to our previous location to return to a prior subject.
• Deep dive – “The only time to dive into something is when entering a body of water, not going more in-depth into a particular subject or book,” admonished a petitioner.
• New normal – Overused catchall for ways COVID-19 affects humankind–and banishment finalist last year for similar reasons.
• You’re on mute – People switched from in-person exchanges to virtual meetings to follow the social distancing protocol of COVID-19, and the unwitting deafening silence happens on both sides of the camera. Overuse and uselessness, then, due to ineptitude.
• Supply chain – Word-watchers noticed the frequent, unfortunate appearance of this phrase toward the end of this year as the coronavirus persisted.
We have to agree with LSSU’s list. All of these phrases suffer from overuse, especially “new normal” and “supply chain.” We yearn for the days when those words fall off our radar entirely.
What do you think, readers? Are there words you’d like to see on the banished list? Let us know. Send in an email to letters@yumasun.com