Remember when viral challenges on social media harnessed that power for good?
There was the ice bucket challenge in 2014, which raised $115 million in donations for the ALS Association – funds that were used to help with research, development of assistive technologies and increased access to care and services for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Some challenges are just random fun – there was the push-ups challenge, in which a person posts a video of themselves doing 10 push-ups and then challenges their friends to do the same.
We’ve seen similar challenges that are dance competitions, lip-sync battles, or planking challenges.
Other challenges are simple ways to make each other laugh. There was one a few years ago called the What the Fluff Challenge where pet owners played peek-a-boo with their pets, and recorded the pets’ reactions.
But then there are the dangerous challenges out there, and the ones that are just plain stupid.
A few weeks ago, it was the milk crate challenge, in which people tried to scale a pyramid of wobbly, unstable milk crates.
Now, it’s the “devious licks” challenge – and it’s one that could result in criminal charges.
In this one, students vandalize school property and post their results on TikTok and other social media platforms with the hashtag #deviouslicks.
CNN and USA Today report that school bathrooms seem to be a popular target, with stolen soap dispensers and toilet paper dispensers. But others have damaged facilities and stolen other items from campuses, such as fire extinguishers and computers.
Videos have been shared across the nation from middle school, high school and college-age students. (And let’s pause here for a moment … college students? Really? You guys are essentially adults … you really should know better.)
Mashable reports that as of Sept. 13, the tag #deviouslick had 175.2 million views.
Now, TikTok has shut this one down, deleting the videos associated with the hashtag, noting that such videos violate the company’s guidelines.
The Yuma Union High School District has put out a warning on social media, noting, “A talk from YOU is much better than a call from the principal or school resource officer. THANK YOU.”
Here’s the thing. If a student vandalizes property, it’s a criminal offense. That means police involvement and, if convicted, it could mean a criminal record.
Is it really worth it? We think not.
Parents, talk to your teens about this one. Steer them away from a possible criminal action.
And remind them that social media has the power to do good. Teens especially can use social media to lift one another up, to encourage one another or to spread random acts of kindness. We can all use a little positivity in our lives – and it’s always better to have a moment of viral fame for something positive.