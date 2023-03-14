It’s mid-March, which in Yuma brings beautiful spring blooms, lovely warm weather … and an abundance of kittens.
That’s right, readers. It’s kitten season once again in Yuma County, and the Humane Society of Yuma is getting ready for its seasonal influx of kittens.
Every month from March to June, the shelter receives an additional 250-350 cats and kittens each month, which is on top of HSOY’s regular intake of animals. The added animals in the spring can be challenging, increasing the need for supplies and donations.
To prepare, HSOY is asking for the public’s support with a “kitten shower” (like a baby shower, but for kittens) to help meet the need.
It also needs volunteers to foster the expected kittens, many of which will need to be bottle-fed.
But that brings up an important point, readers.
Before you spring into action to “rescue” any kittens in your neighborhood, HSOY asks that you pause for a moment to critically assess the situation and make sure they need your help.
Unless the cats and kittens are injured or in harm’s way, HSOY asks people to leave them where they are – don’t bring them to the shelter.
If you find kittens by themselves, check to see if the mom or a nest are located nearby. If so, leave them where they are, because a kitten’s best chance of survival is with its mom.
If you want to help, make sure the mom has access to shelter, food and water. And when the time comes, contact a trap-neuter-release group to have the mom and kittens fixed when ready.
If you don’t see the mom, but the kittens appear healthy, again, leave them be. Check back later for the mom, or leave a ring of flour around the kittens. You might not see the mom, but you will see footprints, indicating that the mom is taking care of them, HSOY says.
If mom doesn’t return and the kittens appear younger than 6-8 weeks, then contact Rafa Garcia, HSOY community cat coordinator, at rgarcia@hsoyuma.com or 928-782-1621, ext. 105, to find out what to do next.
If the kittens appear sick, then take them to the shelter, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday, or call animal control for help: Yuma city limits, 928-783-4421; Yuma County, 928-783-4427; Somerton, 928-627-2011; San Luis, 928-341-2420.
When we find kittens in the wild, our instinct is to protect them and to help them. But usually, the kittens are OK with their mom, unless there’s a compelling reason to step in.
If you want to help, the best way is to donate to the Humane Society of Yuma – either through cash donations or donations of needed kitten items, or by volunteering, fostering or adopting.
This kitten season, let’s all do our part to help ensure that every kitten has a chance for success!