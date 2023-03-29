It’s hard to fathom the power of a storm so strong it picked up a semi-truck and dropped it on a house, killing two people in the process.
But that’s the exactly what happened in Mississippi, where two counties were devastated by a tornado that killed at least 21 people and injured dozens more Friday night.
That tornado was so powerful it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour and traversed at least 170 miles, the Associated Press reports. The tornado was a rarity, the National Weather Service told the AP, an EF-4 with estimated wind gusts of 166-200 mph.
The emergency manager in Humphreys County described the damage as similar to Hurricane Katrina, noting of one town, “It’s almost complete devastation.”
Hundreds of people are now homeless in an area that has a high rate of poverty – 35% in Sharkey County, and 33% in Humphrey’s, the AP reports.
The region is hurting and can use some support.
And, readers, that’s something that can come from any corner of the country, including right here in Yuma County.
The Salvation Army is also on the scene helping residents, and notes the best way to help right now is through financial donations, which can help offset the cost of things like meals, water, emergency care kits, cleaning kids and other essentials, according to the local Salvation Army’s Facebook page. Check out their efforts at https://www.facebook.com/SalArmyALM/, which also has links and information on donating.
It’s hard to see a disaster strike anywhere, and it’s natural to want to help. Do your research, and donate carefully, readers.