Yuma County recently took action to make a local neighborhood a little safer, thanks to a concerned resident.
The county received a complaint of excessive speeding along 38th Street, between Foothills Boulevard and Ironwood Drive.
According to county staff, this road is a through-street, and adjacent properties are predominately residential, with direct access to 38th Street.
So, the county conducted a speed study, and then forwarded the results to a traffic engineering consultant for review and any recommendations.
That consultant, in turn, recommended reducing the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 25.
The county engineer’s office reviewed the consultant’s report, agreed with the recommended actions, and the Yuma County Board of Supervisors followed suit, adopting a resolution to make the 25 mph speed limit official.
The county listened to a resident’s concerns, did some research, and found a possible solution. Then, the county took action.
Readers – this is a great example of how government should function.
We tend to think more about the bigger government at the federal level. After all, if you watch cable news programs, those shows are dominated by coverage out of Washington, D.C. – and the federal government does apply to every person in the U.S. But it can be really hard to see how the actions in D.C. trickle down into our day to day lives.
One can send in one’s concerns to our elected officials in Washington, but it’s hit or miss whether or not the Washington officials will respond, let alone take action, and that can be frustrating.
But the reality is, our local governments – Yuma County, Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, etc. – directly impact us in ways both big and small. One doesn’t hear about local governments on cable news reports, but locally, their actions can have tremendous impact.
A citizen sent his concerns to Yuma County, and as a result, the speed limit has been adjusted – it’s government in action, with tangible results that residents can see right now.
Oftentimes, people complain that government doesn’t listen. But change can happen, especially at the local level, which is one reason our local governments are so critically important.