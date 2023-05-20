Yuma is heating up, and as it does, one of our warm-weather visitors is coming out to say hello.
And frankly, it’s a visitor best left alone.
That’s right, readers, the rattlesnakes are back outside again, and it’s time to step up the snake vigilance once again.
And, readers, don’t forget about your four-legged friends in this process.
We’ve seen a few posts on social media where Yumans have shared that their dogs were bitten by snakes, and wow – does that present a host of challenges! No pet owner wants to see their furry buddy in that situation.
Rattlesnakes can be challenging because they can blend with the desert landscaping, making them harder to notice until you – or your pet – are right on top of them. Keep your eyes open, and if you see a snake, let it be – and keep Fido away too.
The Yuma Fire Department released some snake safety tips last year, which are still important today.
YFD noted that the wetlands along the Colorado River’s edge are native habitat for rattlesnakes, and asked that people use caution in the area.
“Watch where you put your hands and feet. Try to keep your hands and feet out of crevices in rocks, wood piles and deep grass,” YFD says. We’ve heard reports in years past of snakes in park restrooms, ramadas and other facilities, so it’s important to be on the lookout.
If you are outdoors, wear sturdy boots and loose-fitting long pants. Don’t wear sandals or flipflops.
Peak movement times for reptiles are April through October, and in the hotter months, they will be most active at night, YFD says. However, they may be encountered in the day in the spring and fall, or even during a warm day in winter.
And don’t forget … rattlesnakes can and do swim. We’ve seen them in the Colorado, so just be aware, readers.
If you have a dog, it’s worth looking into a training class to help them avoid rattlesnakes too. And if you are outdoors, keep your dog on a leash to help keep it out of trouble.
YFD also notes that 50-70% of reptile bites managed by the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center were bites that were provoked by the victim – meaning that person was trying to kill, capture or in some way harass the animal.
Readers, we live in snake territory. This is their world just as much as it is ours. Snakes can go anywhere – fences aren’t a barrier. In fact, the Yuma Sun recently saw a video of a snake climbing a porch post to get to a bird feeder, before it fell back down to the ground and slithered away. It was both remarkable and terrifying.
If you find a snake on your property, call the experts to relocate it – don’t try to do this yourself.
This summer, be safe – and keep a close eye on your four-legged buddies out there too!
