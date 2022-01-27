One of the most dreaded times of the year is now upon us. That’s right, readers … income tax season is officially open.
And if reports are any indication, it’s going to be a rough year for the Internal Revenue Service.
According to Fox News, as of mid-December, the IRS had a backlog of more than 8.6 million unprocessed individual income tax returns and 2.8 million business returns, as well as 5 million pieces of unanswered mail. In contrast, Fox notes that the IRS usually enters the new tax season with fewer than 1 million remaining items to address.
Fox points out there are a variety of challenges out there for the IRS right now, including a worker shortage, adapting to pandemic-related tax changes and that massive backlog of paper returns.
But for taxpayers, those details are irrelevant.
What matters to most is being able to file taxes and get returns back in a timely fashion – and that’s a category where the IRS seems to be struggling.
The IRS website notes it’s currently experiencing service delays in several areas, including live phone support, processing tax returns filed on paper, answering mail from taxpayers and reviewing tax returns, even for returns filed electronically.
The IRS is expecting to receive more than 160 million individual tax returns for the 2021 tax year.
If getting your refund back in a timely manner is important to you, the IRS notes that it’s critical to file your return electronically, and to make sure it’s accurate before you file. Filing a paper return, or filing a return with errors, will mean “an extended refund delay,” the IRS notes.
And if you have questions or need help, the IRS recommends avoiding the phone, and instead doing some research on IRS.gov. The agency notes that the phone lines “continue to receive record numbers of calls, more than the agency can handle with its limited resources,” the website notes.
Add this to the growing list of challenges with the federal government.
Often, we don’t feel the impact of bureaucracy issues at the federal level. But for families who depend on their income tax returns, this is one challenge that will be noticed. The government needs to find a way to resolve it – these are dollars due to taxpayers, and getting the IRS the staff needed to get the job done should be a priority. And we can’t help but think that if the shoe is on the other foot – if a taxpayer owes money on their return – the IRS still expects prompt payment.
In the meantime, the message is pretty clear. If at all possible, file those returns electronically. And if you need help, try the IRS website first – or set up an appointment with one of Yuma’s tax professionals and accountants. This year, with all the challenges at the IRS, finding a local expert is likely the best way to go!