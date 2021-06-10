While most of Yuma was asleep, websites around the world were knocked out for about an hour Tuesday.
The outage started at 5:49 a.m. (2:49 a.m. in Yuma) and was resolved by 7 a.m. ET – which is 4 a.m. here in Yuma – so most people in Yuma County likely missed the whole thing.
The outage happened when Fastly experienced a widespread failure, CNN reports.
Fastly is a content delivery network, providing service to companies such as the New York Times, CNN, Twitch, Pinterest, HBO Max, Hulu, Reddit, Shopify, Ticketmaster, Etsy, Wayfair and Amazon.
Fastly’s network allows “customer websites to store data such as images and videos on various mirror servers across 26 countries. Keeping the data closer to users means it shows up faster,” the Associated Press reports.
Fastly said the outage was sparked when an undiscovered software bug was triggered by a customer who changed a setting.
The bug was apparently part of a software update that was rolled out in May, and now, the company is trying to figure out why it wasn’t detected in testing, the AP reports.
That bug – triggered by a simple action by a consumer – in turn briefly knocked many of the world’s top websites offline.
Fortunately, the outage was a short one. Fastly was able to quickly figure out the problem and resolve it.
But it is a stark reminder of just how fragile the internet can be.
We rely on the internet for just about everything these days. You can schedule a doctor’s appointment online, or see a doctor via telemedicine.
Want to watch a movie? No problem – find it online on your platform of choice and start streaming.
And if we want to purchase something at 2 a.m., the internet is there, ready to go – and chances are, it will arrive at the house within two days.
Many of us store our photos and documents in cloud storage, putting our personal items out there, trusting that our chosen provider has top-notch security measures in place to keep it safe.
The internet has become a place of convenience.
We trust that our information and data will be kept safe, and we trust that the “powers that be” who keep the internet up and running are on it, doing whatever needs to be done to ensure that we can always access our favorite websites and content when we need to.
While there are only a few companies like Fastly that serve as major content delivery networks, they tend to be stable, which is important because they are part of the backbone of what makes the internet work.
But Fastly’s outage this week is a reminder that the internet can be a fragile place. Be it a software bug or a hacker, there are a variety of ways that a company or network can go offline, and one needs to be prepared, just in case.
Imagine that for a minute. If the internet went down for 24 hours, what would you do? Do you have backups of information or data that you might need? If not, it’s a good idea to put those backups in place, just in case.