Right now, Arizona is in the midst of its redistricting process, adjusting the lines of voting districts to accommodate changes and shifts in the state’s population numbers based on the 2020 Census.
This impacts both our congressional and state legislative districts, and it’s a change with lasting implications – for the next 10 years. Yet right now, today, you have a chance to have an impact on this process.
According to Ballotpedia, the federal government stipulates that districts must have nearly equal populations, and must not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.
Redistricting determines who represents us at a state and federal level, and it’s of critical importance that our representation reflects our needs as a community.
Recently, Erika Neuberg, the independent chair of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, wrote an opinion piece in the Arizona Republic, noting that the Commission has been in the midst of an extensive listening tour to hear from citizens about what matters when drawing district lines.
“We were reminded that political compromise is still possible, such as in Yuma, where Republican leaders spoke so positively of their Democratic colleagues, and vice versa. They demonstrated how to turn division into an asset by capitalizing on additional representation.”
Yuma, that’s something of which we should be proud. But it’s also something we must strive to maintain.
We’ve been fortunate. Our districts currently tap into neighboring counties, and yet, our representatives are striving to do their best by Yuma County.
As it currently stands, Yuma County is split in half, represented by Congressional District 3 and 4 and Legislative District 4 and 13.
Our state legislators are Representatives Joel John (AZ-4), Charlene Fernandez (AZ-4), Tim Dunn (AZ-13) and Joanne Osborne (AZ-13) and Senators Lisa Otondo (AZ-4) and Sine Kerr (AZ-13). Fernandez is resigning as of Nov. 15 to take a position in the Biden Administration as the state director of Rural Development, but this Yuma County resident has represented us in Phoenix since 2014.
At the federal level, we have Raul Grijalva (AZ-3) and Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-4).
Under the proposed changes, Yuma County will still be split, into a newly-created Legislative District 23 and 30, and Congressional Districts 7 and 9, changing our boundaries into our neighboring counties. (Check out the maps online: https://redistricting-irc-az.hub.arcgis.com/pages/draft-maps).
The redistricting effectively changes who we vote with – and in turn, who will represent us at the state and federal level.
Those voters matter – do we want to be lumped into metro areas with interests “bigger” than Yuma, or do we want to have a seat – and a voice – at the table?
Think of the power these elected representatives hold. Our elected officials in Phoenix are responsible for drafting, introducing and voting on legislation that can become laws. They can propose amendments to our state constitution, they vote on the state budget, and more.
This impacts everything, from funding for new school facilities in Yuma County and allocations to repair Yuma County roadways to protecting our water rights on the Colorado River.
Our elected officials are our voice, and now more than ever before, how our districts are structured matters. We want Yuma County to be represented by people who have Yuma’s best interests at heart, not overshadowed by elected officials from metro areas.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. tonight in the Yuma City Council Chambers, located at One City Plaza. Or, members of the public who would like to submit a public comment to the commissioners may do so at this link: https://irc.az.gov/contact-us.
Please, readers. Take the time to stop in and share your opinions on the redistricting – and let Yuma’s voice be heard.