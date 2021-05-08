Yuma County is sitting in an interesting position right now, with a proposed $464 million budget for fiscal year 2021/22 – a 58% increase over the previous year.
This week, County Administrator Susan Thorpe explained the difference between the two budgets “reflects the conservative approach we took in budgeting revenues last year at a time of COVID-19 uncertainties.”
That’s good news for the upcoming budget, which should allow the county to address some issues and needs in the next fiscal cycle.
There were several options discussed at a recent county meeting, including using funds to pay off existing debt or reduce future debt – an idea that is fiscally responsible.
Other ideas included a $4.5 million loan to the Greater Yuma Port Authority, to develop vacant land around the San Luis Port of Entry II, which would be paid back as lots are sold; and increasing fund balances for the Health District and the Library District.
Capital projects included in the proposed budged include the new administration building at 197 Main St., the Adair Archery Range environmental remediation, a facility for Information Technology Services, Public Fiduciary and Facilities Management; Health Department building renovation or new construction; Adult Probation HVAC equipment and controls replacement; Justice Center roof repairs; and Juvenile Justice HVAC controls upgrade.
The Special Revenue Funds capital projects include numerous road and flood control construction projects as well as a Public Works Tacna Shop, road construction chip seal and irrigation replacements, Library District Foothills book sorter and Main Library HVAC replacements, Jail District security camera and smoke control system upgrades, and a Tacna Water Supply and Treatment System.
Mind you, readers, this is just a portion of the proposed budget.
But we’re curious. How would you choose to spend the money if you were able to make those decisions? What would you like to see prioritized? Are there wish list items that you’d love to see in the county? Now is the time to share your ideas and concerns. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.