The City of Yuma has its eyes on a new park in Yuma – but first, it wants your feedback.
The city is holding three public workshops to discuss possibilities and priorities for the East Mesa Community Park, which is planned for a 10-acre site on the northeast corner of Avenue 6E and 36th Street.
The city notes the new park has been identified as one of the City Council’s highest priorities in its Strategic Plan.
“The initial phase of the project intends to engage the community to identify the programming and amenities envisioned for this future park. Over the next several months, the community will have the opportunity to provide input and help develop the master plan for East Mesa Community Park. … Based on the feedback received, the City’s consultant, J2 Engineering and Environmental Design LLC, will develop concept plans,” the city shared in a press release.
According to an August story in the Yuma Sun, the city envisions the park to be an open-turf area that can accommodate multiple sports activities. The park could include armadas, a playground, restroom facilities, disc golf, exercise equipment, lighted pickleball and basketball courts, as well as an art component.
At the time, the city noted other possible features include walking/jogging paths that connect to other paths running through a natural area of multiple ponds in partnership with the Desert Dunes Water Treatment Facility.
But when it comes to a new park, really, the sky is the limit. At this stage, the city is asking for your feedback to craft a vision for this space.
So readers, what would best meet the needs of that area?
There are several options on the table already, but other amenities offered by various Yuma parks include sand volleyball courts, bocce ball courts, piñata poles, youth practice fields, benches, grills, water spigots, drinking fountains, skateboarding features and more.
The first meeting is tonight – Nov. 4 – from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Yuma Readiness and Community Center, 6550 E. 24th St.
This is your chance to weigh in readers. This park can be as cool and amazing as you want it to be – but first, you have to speak up and share your thoughts. Stop by the meeting tonight and let the city know. Or, send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.