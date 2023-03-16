After 31 years of leading the pack, the Labrador Retriever is no longer America’s most popular dog breed.
The new leader? It’s the French Bulldog.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
After 31 years of leading the pack, the Labrador Retriever is no longer America’s most popular dog breed.
The new leader? It’s the French Bulldog.
According to the American Kennel Club’s 2022 registration statistics, the French Bulldog took the top spot in 2022 after climbing through the ranks for the last 10 years.
The AKC notes that in 2012, the breed was No. 14, but since then, registrations have increased by over 1,000%. In 2021, the French Bulldog had the No. 2 spot.
It’s surprising news. Labs have been America’s favorite pooch for 31 years, and here in Yuma, we see lots of Labs out on walks or playing in parks. And if you compare the two side by side, Labs and Frenchies are very different dogs.
However, the AKC says Frenchies have their charms.
“The Frenchie is a smart, compact breed, and they can fit into various different lifestyles, perfect for people all across the country. This petite dog was first recognized by the AKC in 1898; they are beloved by everyone from families to single owners for their charming and adaptable nature. They have surged in popularity in cities across the country since their small size and generally quiet demeanor make them good fits for apartments and smaller homes,” AKC reports.
Fans of Labs shouldn’t despair. They had a solid run at the top of the list – 31 years! – and now, the trusty Labrador Retriever is just behind the French Bulldog at No. 2.
Rounding out the top 10 are the following:
No. 3 – Golden Retriever
No. 4 – German Shepherd
No. 5 – Poodle
No. 6 – Bulldog
No. 7 – Rottweiler
No. 8 – Beagle
No. 9 – Dachshund
No. 10 – German Shorthaired Pointer
Yuma is a dog-friendly town. We have miles of walking paths around Yuma, and it’s not uncommon to see a variety of pups out and about – not to mention at the Dog Park!
But the AKC list raises an interesting question. Readers, what type of dog do you think is the leader of the pack, and why? Is it the Frenchie or the Lab? Or maybe the sweet, adorable mutt?
Let us know – send in your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.