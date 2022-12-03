‘Tis the season for giving, and across Yuma County, agencies of all shapes and sizes are working hard to make sure children have the merriest of Christmases.
Yumans don’t hesitate to open their hearts and their wallets to help, because Yuma is, at its core, an incredibly generous community.
But this year, before you head out to buy some toys to donate, we hope that you’ll pause and consider helping an often-overlooked category: teenagers.
Oftentimes, when people buy toys to donate, they gravitate to toys for little children, the babies and toddlers and young kids out there.
However, children in need are not limited to the under-10 age categories.
Agencies are also working to help pre-teens and teens have a merry Christmas as well.
That can be an especially challenging category at first glance. After all, a teen is unlikely to have much interest in Play-Doh, Barbies and Hot Wheels.
But think back to your teen years for a moment and consider the things in your life that mattered to you. Sports equipment, books, purses, board games, headphones, skateboard and helmets are just as awesome today for teens as they were when we were kids.
And then, take it a step further and think about the things that you used every day that a teen in need might not be able to afford. That includes ideas like new cosmetics, bath gift sets, toiletry kits, electric razors, curling irons, hair straighteners and hair dryers.
Imagine if you were a pre-teen or teen in middle or high school who couldn’t afford something like an electric razor or hair dryer. Receiving such items as gifts at Christmas can make a difference and are gifts that would be appreciated.
Another option to give is $25 Visa gift cards, which teens can then use at the store of their choice. Cash donations to your favorite charitable organizations here also make a difference, allowing them to fill the need where it’s greatest.
There are a variety of agencies here that include pre-teens and teens in their programs, including Toys for Tots, Amberly’s Place, Crossroads Mission, Catholic Community Services and the Arizona Children’s Association. Reach out to your favorite organizations and find out what you can do to help. We’re starting to hear that the need is high in Yuma County this year, so the time to act is now.
This holiday season, as you think about giving, we encourage you to think of all ages, from newborns to teenagers. Together, let’s help every child in Yuma County have a brighter Christmas!