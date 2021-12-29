If the days around Christmas are any indication, Yuma County will be popping this week … popping off fireworks, that is.
Many Yuma neighborhoods were filled with the sounds of fireworks going off, especially on Christmas Eve and Christmas night.
From what we could see, many were of the illegal aerial variety – and many were set off by people in the wee hours of the night, much to the consternation of their otherwise-sleeping neighbors. With New Year’s this week, we can only imagine what the noise will be like.
According to a press release from the Yuma Police Department, some fireworks are legal for a limited window in Arizona.
From June 24-July 6 and again Dec. 24-Jan. 3, Arizonans can enjoy ground and handheld sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers, toy smoke devices, wire sparklers or dipped sticks, multiple tube firework devices and pyrotechnic articles.
However, some fireworks are illegal all year round, including bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters, torpedoes, roman candles and jumping jacks.
So those flashy displays that fill the skies with sparkly wonder? Those are most definitely not legal.
And readers, there are multiple points to consider.
First, if you set off a firework and get hurt, you’re going to wind up at Yuma Regional Medical Center. And frankly, that’s not the place you want to be right now. The hospital is still in the midst of a COVID surge, and if you go to the Emergency Department, chances are, you are in for a long night.
And if you think small fireworks are safe, think again.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020, firecrackers were the biggest source of ER-treated fireworks injuries (1,600), followed by sparklers (900).
Safety aside, one also has to consider the importance of being a good neighbor.
Shooting off fireworks at 9 p.m. is one thing… shooting off fireworks at midnight, 1 a.m., 2 a.m., etc. – is another thing entirely. It’s inconsiderate, scaring people and pets alike.
We know that Yumans love to celebrate the new year with fireworks. But please – follow the law, be safe and be considerate of your neighbors.