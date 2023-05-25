On the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting Wednesday, a new poll was released on gun issues – and not surprisingly, Americans’ views are mixed.
The poll was conducted by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist, surveying almost 1,300 adults across the nation.
The overall responses were not necessarily surprising:
• 6 in 10 said controlling gun violence is more important than protecting gun rights. The poll noted that’s the highest in 10 years and includes 4 in 10 gun owners.
• 57% said schools in their community are safe – but since 2019, that’s down 8 points.
• More than 6 in 10 say their first reaction when they hear about mass shootings is that there needs to be stricter gun laws.
• A majority – 58% – supports stand-your-ground laws.
When asked which of the following do you think would have the most impact on reducing gun violence in the U.S., the responses were most interesting.
• 27 percent overall said a ban on the sale of semi-automatic assault guns such as the AK-47 or AR-15
• 17% overall said mental health screenings of all gun buyers
• 13% overall said background checks for gun purchases at gun shows or other private sales
• 12% overall said Red flag laws that allow a judge to temporarily remove guns from someone who may be a danger to others or themselves
• 10% overall said allowing teachers to carry guns in the classroom
• … But 20% overall said they thought none of these options will reduce gun violence.
And readers, that last response more than a little bit heartbreaking. That’s 1 in 5 – have we lost all hope?
Mass shootings have become all too common in the U.S. This year alone, as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 241 mass shootings in this country … and readers, May 24 is the 144th day of 2023.
Yuma joined that list on May 13, with two killed and five wounded at a house party.
It’s as if we as a nation have become desensitized to these shootings. And when that happens, when shootings become so commonplace that we shrug and move on, we really have lost all hope.
Readers, we pose the question to you. What do you think would have the most impact on reducing gun violence in the U.S., and why?