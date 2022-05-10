Cancer is one of the scariest words out there. It’s a sneaky attack on unsuspecting people, and it doesn’t discriminate – anyone can get it, making us that much more afraid of it.
Yet not all cancers are created equal.
Some, when caught early enough, are very treatable.
And some can be so mild that treatment isn’t required – and that’s making doctors question the use of the dreaded term, “cancer.”
The cancer in question at the moment is prostate cancer. According to the Associated Press, “Cancer cells develop in nearly all prostates as men age, and most prostate cancers are harmless,” noting that treating the disease can lead to sexual dysfunction and incontinence.
Dr. Scott Eggener told the AP that when it comes to the low-grade form of prostate cancer, “It’s the least aggressive, wimpiest form of prostate cancer that is literally incapable of causing symptoms or spreading to other parts of the body.”
However, the word “cancer” tends to spark an immediate reaction of fear and a need for action, Eggener said – but for this specific form of cancer, it’s an overreaction, the AP reports. Yet patients still sometimes choose to have unneeded surgery or radiation treatments.
The suggestion is to change the name, and come up with something that is less alarming to patients. Suggestions include “IDLE for indolent lesion of epithelial origin, or INERRT for indolent neoplasm rarely requiring treatment,” the AP reports.
It’s an interesting theory.
Critics note that people deserve to know what their illness is, rather than misinform them. While the illness may not require treatment today, “It doesn’t mean we don’t have to keep track of what we’ve discovered.”
And readers, please note – this doesn’t apply to every form of prostate cancer. Approximately 34,000 Americans die of prostate cancer every single year, the AP reports – so it can’t be ignored completely.
When it comes to any medical diagnosis, there’s something to be said for information. Patients make the best decisions when their doctors take the time to explain a diagnosis and its possible treatments, and to answer any questions patiently.
We can see value to calling the non-worrisome form of cancer something else, but that something else should be included with a description indicating it’s still a form of cancer, and it should be followed up with an abundance of information explaining to the patient what, exactly, is going on.
Patients deserve to know – and their doctors need to make sure they are having an all-points-covered conversation about it.
What do you think, readers? Is it appropriate to drop the term "cancer" or no?