Once again, Yuma County is under an excessive heat warning, from 10 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Monday.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the daytime high temperatures are expected to climb up to as high as 118 degrees again.
This isn’t our first time tangling with the heat this summer, and by now, most of us know the drill: stay cool, stay hydrated, and try to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible.
But that type of heat is brutal. Even getting in the car and waiting for the air conditioning to kick in is a challenge.
And if it’s tough on us, imagine how hard it is for our pets. We have the ability to say, “Whoa. I’m super hot,” but pets don’t. So they need a little extra love and TLC when it heats up like this.
If you have outdoor pets, please consider bringing them into the house for the next few days, especially during the peak heat times. If your pet has to remain outside, make sure it has ample shade and water, the Humane Society recommends.
And if you want to take your pets out for some exercise, limit it to early morning or late evening hours. If you can, take them to a grassy space, which is easier on their paws in the heat, the Humane Society reports. Those sun-baked patches of asphalt and concrete can hurt a pet’s paws.
Just like humans, pets can get heatstroke. Signs include “heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness,” according to the Humane Society’s website.
And above all, don’t leave a pet in the car. It’s like an oven in the car, and in just 10 minutes, the interior temperature can increase 20 degrees, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Under that formula, if it’s 116 outside, in 10 minutes, the interior of the car would be 136 degrees – and there is no other word for that than deadly.
A state law passed in 2017 allows passersby to break a vehicle window if they believe a child or animal inside is in imminent danger, giving immunity to the Good Samaritan. The person must first notify law enforcement, and also must wait with the child and vehicle until officers arrive, according to Capitol Media Services.
Let’s hope that no one needs to take such drastic action.
Be safe out there over the next few days, Yuma – and keep an eye on your pets!