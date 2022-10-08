The Yuma Sun has deep roots in this community, dating back 150 years to the first edition of the Arizona Sentinel on March 16, 1872.
Throughout the year, we’ve celebrated our history – and it really is OUR history as a community, because the history of the Yuma Sun is the history of Yuma.
One of the key roles a newspaper plays in the community is recording moments in time, from city council meetings to local events to success stories in our schools.
Every single edition captures 24 hours of history in Yuma County.
It’s a process that’s happened for hundreds of years around the world. Rudimentary newspapers appeared in many European countries in the 17th century, Britannica.com reports.
The first newspaper was published in the United States in 1690 – Publick Occurrences Both Forreign and Domestick. Britannica reports it started in Boston – and was suppressed after just one issue by the colonial governor. It was the first spark of journalism here.
Thankfully, our nation’s founders had a strong belief in the power of the press, and built protections for journalism in First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1791.
Today, journalism has expanded far past the printed papers of our founding days.
Some of you choose to read our paper in its traditional printed format. Others prefer to read in a digital capacity – on our website or app on your phone or computer. And that’s OK. We provide every one of those venues because what matters is people READ the work of our journalists, and in turn stay informed about our communities.
Community newspapers like the Yuma Sun shine the light on corners of our community that otherwise would not have been seen. It’s the coverage of what’s happening at the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting, or what the Yuma Union High School District Board discussed. It’s the reporting about our tax levies and our unemployment numbers, and our high school sports athletes.
These aren’t the stories that you’ll find on CNN and Fox News. National news networks are focused on stories out of Washington, D.C. or the latest disaster. They aren’t sending reporters to talk to the Yuma City Council about what they are doing to fix pothole-infested roads here at home.
The Yuma Sun newsroom is here to cover our community, working relentlessly to report local news. It’s a job we take seriously, whether the story is big or small.
This week, Oct. 2-8, is National Newspaper Week. We appreciate your support, whether it’s purchasing a newspaper or a newspaper subscription, or advertising in our pages.
And if you aren’t yet a subscriber, we’d love to extend you an invitation to join us with either a print or digital subscription – just give us a call at 928-783-3333. Or, visit www.YumaSun.com, and click on “Subscriber Services” at the very top of the page.
And as always, thank you for reading!