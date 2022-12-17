On Dec. 21, Title 42 will end. And, readers, it’s anyone’s guess what will happen next.

Title 42 is a public health emergency order that has been used to expel asylum-seeking migrants from the United States. It dates back to the Public Health Service Act of 1944, to protect the U.S. from communicable diseases, Time reports.

