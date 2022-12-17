On Dec. 21, Title 42 will end. And, readers, it’s anyone’s guess what will happen next.
Title 42 is a public health emergency order that has been used to expel asylum-seeking migrants from the United States. It dates back to the Public Health Service Act of 1944, to protect the U.S. from communicable diseases, Time reports.
The Trump Administration invoked Title 42 in 2020 to quickly expel migrants from the U.S., citing the COVID pandemic as the public health emergency.
“Under Title 42, when border officials deny migrants entry into the country it’s considered expulsion and differs from deportation because the basis for denial stems from public health concerns rather than immigration law,” Time notes.
Now, after several legal battles, it’s set to expire next week. And officials are concerned – rightfully so – that there will be a surge of illegal immigration as a result.
The Yuma Sector has been hard hit already. Our sector made more than 310,000 apprehensions in fiscal year 2022, which ran from October 2021 to September 2022.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency this week, due to the “health and humanitarian crisis” at the border. The board noted the number of asylum seekers is expected to increase sharply with the expiration of Title 42, by 40 percent or more.
The supervisors note the county does not have shelters ready to accommodate asylum seekers and migrants, “increasing the likelihood of their release into Yuma County.”
This is a layered, complicated issue with no easy, clear answer. Title 42 was a flawed answer from the start, but there still aren’t systems in place to manage the border effectively, either.
This week, the Department of Homeland Security released an assessment, noting faster processing for migrants in custody on the border, more temporary detention tents, staffing surges and increased criminal prosecutions of smugglers, the Associated Press reports.
But the document failed to include any major structural changes, the AP notes, which is perplexing.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told the AP authorities plan to admit those seeking asylum who go through ports of entry but return to Mexico those who cross illegally between official crossings. He noted administration officials are developing additional measures, which they would not disclose.
Seriously? We’re at the 11th hour, and it’s time for details.
The border crisis won’t be solved overnight, but it needs to be a clear priority of this administration – and as it stands now, we’re not certain it is.
Yuma County does not have the infrastructure in place for this, nor should it be a local government responsibility.
That instead falls to the federal government – and it’s past time for answers and solutions.