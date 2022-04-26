April isn’t over yet, but already, wildfire season has begun – and it’s shaping up to be a bad one.
In northern Arizona, a 33-square-mile blaze – the Tunnel Fire – has been burning outside of Flagstaff for more than a week. The fire was reported on April 17, and its cause is still under investigation, according to the Associated Press.
According to InciWeb Monday afternoon, this blaze is about 15% contained. Thanks to lighter wind conditions, fire crews have been able to make some progress in containing the blaze, but higher winds up to 40 mph are expected later in the week.
“The fire weather conditions are expected to reach record breaking levels for this time of year,” InciWeb notes.
The Crooks Fire is also burning in Arizona at the moment, about 11 miles south of Prescott. Its cause is also unknown, and as of Monday, the fire was at 3,914 acres. This blaze began on April 18, and it is 22% contained, according to InciWeb.
Nationwide, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, 20,262 wildfires have burned 865,290 acres across the U.S., well above the average for this time of year.
Over the weekend, 11 new large fires were reported in the U.S., and currently there are more than 2,700 wildland firefighters assigned to incidents in eight states.
Brush fires can and do happen in Yuma County, as do strong winds. And driving through Yuma County, one can see the dried vegetation that could be a potential fire source. The Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention (AIWP) website notes it’s extremely dry in Arizona, both in the forest regions and the desert, due to prolonged drought and high temperatures.
AIWP reports the most common causes of wildfires in Arizona are “dragging trailer safety chains, rims from flat tires striking pavement, vehicles parking or driving over dry vegetation, carelessly tossed cigarettes, abandoned campfires, equipment use and debris burning around homes and property, fireworks, and the discharge of firearms in areas with dry vegetation.”
These are human-caused problems, and ones that we can prevent, readers. Our state is a tinderbox, and we need to be careful going forward, especially as our temperatures continue to rise.
Take the proper precautions, readers, and help prevent such scenarios both here in Yuma County and across the state.