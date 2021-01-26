It’s easy to forget that sometimes, we have weather in Yuma County.
But the last week has been a reminder that it can, in fact, rain here. And in some places, we even had hail.
And we had some wind that, at times, sounded strong enough to blow the lawn chairs right off the back patio!
Fortunately, the wind advisory expired Monday night, and the chances of rain are low for the rest of the week.
However, our temperatures – normally in the low 70s this time of year – are expected to be unseasonably chilly this week, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s at least until Feb. 1.
With those chilly highs also comes chilly low temperatures, expected to be in the 40s throughout the week.
We’re in for an unseasonably cool week. So readers, if you have outdoor pets, please make some accommodations to help keep them warm, like extra blankets or a sheltered place for them.
Consider allowing them inside, at least into the garage or another warm, draft-free space, with extra bedding to stay warm and safe until the cold weather passes.
This weather can also be challenging for Yuma’s homeless population. If you have any extra cold-weather items, please consider donating them to Crossroads Mission or the Salvation Army, which can help get the items to people who need them the most.
Cold-weather items include hats, mittens, scarves, long-sleeved shirts, pants, socks, jackets, coats and blankets – anything that can provide an extra layer of warmth to help keep someone warm.
Another idea to help is to reach out to your favorite nonprofit organizations to see what they might need right now. Those who are living on fixed incomes, like homebound retirees, for example, may not be willing to turn up the heat because of the impact on the electric bill. A donation of a warm blanket will go a long way toward keeping them warm and comfortable on these rare chilly nights.
Fortunately, cool temperatures in Yuma are a rarity. So break out those jackets, stay warm, and lend a hand to others if you can.